Gwen Stefani Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand, and We’re Stoked

If you grew up in the 2000s, you know that Gwen Stefani defined punk-pop chic with her dark lips and bold-colored hair and her never-ending closet of crop tops and bermuda shorts. And though we might never be able to recreate the singer’s iconic style, we’re at least a lot closer to mimicking her signature makeup looks—thanks to the 48-year-old’s upcoming beauty brand, P8NT.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the “Hollaback Girl” singer is in the process of launching her first-ever beauty brand P8NT—pronounced as “paint.” Along with specializing in products that Stefani is known for, such as nail polishes and hair dye, the line will also include eyeliners, powders, and lipsticks. The No Doubt singer will also dabble in skin care with moisturizers and sunscreens, as well as sell her own perfumes.

Though Stefani partnered with Urban Decay for a limited-edition eyeshadow palette in 2016, this will be the first time that the singer will venture into the beauty world solo. To say that we’re stoked is a serious understatement. Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, make room because there’s a new A-list makeup mogul coming to town.