Gwen Stefani’s Ultra-Chic Bob Is a 2019 Plot Twist I Can Appreciate

Ever since her No Doubt days, Gwen Stefani has been inspiring our hair and makeup decisions. In the early 2000s, I had (faux) blonde hair and thin eyebrows, no doubt (sorry) inspired by the singer. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s still making headlines for her glam looks. Yesterday on The Voice, Stefani showed off a bob haircut with ultra-chic bangs that might be my favorite of all her hairstyles—at least since the space buns.

Stefani’s new hairstyle features the same platinum blonde we’re used to from the star but much shorter. It’s that perfect length that hits right above her shoulders. The cut is a bit reminiscent of her No Doubt looks, to be honest. What’s super new is the long, blunt bangs that feel fresh and make Stefani look decades younger than she is. (Not that the goal is always to look younger, of course. She’s gorgeous regardless.)

Stefani’s The Voice hairstylist posted a killer photo of her new bob, which sadly looks like it was a wig. Say it isn’t so. Even Debra Messing loves the look, since she commented: “I want that wig!!!!” I want it, too. It’s basically perfect and would look good on anyone.

The singer is already back to her long hair and she posted cute photos posing with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Stefani looks great no matter her hair length but we can’t help but hope the new wig inspired a real chop in the future because that short cut is seriously badass.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.