Ah, True Love—Gwen Stefani Gave Blake Shelton a Mullet Haircut

While physical distancing together in their house in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stopped by (well, virtually) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They discussed family, animals and country music, all while Stefani gave Shelton a mullet haircut. Because when you’ve been in the house for what feels like forever, you start to go a little stir crazy. “To be able to do this to the all-time greatest county star…” Stefani says as she holds clippers with a huge smile on her face.

First, she shaved the sides of Shelton’s full gray hair. “How’s the mullet? Is the mullet getting longer?” Shelton asks Fallon as Stefani keeps shaving. Fallon isn’t convinced and wants more. “You’ve gone punk!” he says. “It’s crazy. What happened to a man? We get to see the real Blake Shelton finally.” That’s when Shelton makes a joke asking Stefani to carve a “J” and an “F” into the sides of his head for Jimmy Fallon. “Sure,” says Stefani but she is unconvinced. She tries, though, actually carving letters into his hair. “They’re not showing up well because of the gray,” she says.

The finished product? “Oh, no, that looks terrible,” says Stefani. “You are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea,” Fallon tells Shelton, which Shelton seems to love. Maybe Stefani should read some of our recent stories on hair fading and how to cut short hair. It’s not too hard with some expert tips from a barber. Still, they’re having fun while not working and luckily, hair grows back.