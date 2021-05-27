Gwen Stefani Just Revealed a Bold Black-And-White Hair Transformation

It’s rare to see Gwen Stefani without her iconic platinum blonde hair, so when it looked black at first, we were shook. But one shake of the head and you can see Stefani’s new look is actually black-and-white hair. Yup, both shades together in a surprisingly trendy Cruella de Vil vibe. We’ve seen her try pink and blue ends before so we know she likes to experiment but she hasn’t done anything as bold as this.

Stefani revealed the look on the season finale of The Voice, in an episode where she also performed. Interestingly, she has a different type of two-tone hair on the new issue of Paper magazine. Hairstylist Sami Knight styled both of these looks. For The Voice, he went less punk rock and a little more retro with dark baby bangs next to two pieces falling down. The rest of her hair is pulled into a half pony.

Now, she wouldn’t be Gwen Stefani without the classic red lip so makeup artist Michael Anthony was sure to give her the iconic pout. He kept the rest of the makeup simple (because it’s all about the hair and lip!) with light blush, lashes and eyeliner—but not an inky cat-eye.

One look at Stefani’s Instagram comments and you can tell her fans aren’t loving the look. Still, she didn’t exactly do it for their approval. We love that the 51-year-old is still having fun with her look decades after she helped start some Y2K trends that are gaining speed again. Let’s just hope the skinny brows stay in 2000.