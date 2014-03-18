Girl’s Guide to Curling Irons: How To Get The Best Curls

Curling irons can be incredibly tricky. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve burned our foreheads, clamped the end of the hair the wrong way, or held the hair way too tight, ending up with curls tighter than a brand new nail polish cap. Tough as they may be to master, though, once you get them down pat, you’re bound to have glorious curls every time.
If you’re unsure about which tools you should be using, we’re here to help. Above, we’ve put together a range of curling irons and wands from every price range and for every type of curl, so you’ll be sure to get gorgeous hair no matter what.
More From Beauty High:
How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron
WATCH: How to Curl Your Hair With a Curling Wand
15 Tips for Getting Ready Faster
Curious about curling irons? Here are some of our favorites.
Photo:
IVAN LATTUADA/IMAXTREE.COM
The hollow barrel of this curling iron is great for all hair types and textures. Achieve easy curls with this great tool.
T3 Bodywaver 1-3/4 Inch Styling Iron, $149, Ulta.com
Are you tired of getting the clasp of curling iron's stuck in your hair and waiting for it to heat up? If you answered yes, then this is the right tool for you. Curling your hair has never looked so easy.
SULTRA The Bombshell 1 Inch, $130, Sephora.com
Looking for an iron that's perfect for thin, limp hair? This is the perfect product to use. It might look daunting, but the Pro Curl Secret prides itself in being easy to use.
Conair Infiniti Pro Curl Secret, $99.99, Ulta.com
One of the hardest things to ensure is curls that won't fall. This fan favorite is sure to help create curls that will hold all day (and even night) long.
Revlon Perfect Heat Jumbo 3 Barrel Waver, $24.99, Ulta.com
This wand is known to help create all types of curls on all different types of hair textures. If your hair is naturally frizzy, you're in luck. This wand will give your hair everything it needs. Whether you're going for loose waves or tight curls, this wand can do both.
Remington Pearl Ceramic Professional Curling Wand, $19.99, Walmart.com
This tool is one of the best out there. Acheive every style imaginable with this one tool, which comes with interchangable wands of all sizes. It's not only convenient, but also effective. Win!
AMIKA 4P Interchangeable Barrel Curler Set, $175.00, Sephora.com
Don't have enough time to schedule a blowout? No problem. With this tool, you're bound to get salon quality hair everyday. The wide barrel lends itself to longer hair and looser curls.
Hot Tools Professional Spring Curling Iron, $40.99, Folica.com
Beach curls in a minute! Use the Beachwaver to get those effortless chic beachy waves you've been aiming for forever.
Where to Buy: Sarah Potempa Beachwaver, $199, Ulta.com