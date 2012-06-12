Play the Celeb Nail Art Game: Try to Guess Them All

Nail art has become somewhat of a staple in our society these days and it’s practically more common to see painted tips than naked nails. Even though we love scouring sites like Pinterest to get our latest nail art inspiration, we’re now looking to one very important source: celebrities. As if we couldn’t get enough hair, makeup and styling tidbits from famous ladies, now we’re taking note of their serious nail art abilities.

It doesn’t come as a shocker that some of our favorite creatively famous ladies have totally out of the box manicures, and these snapshots have us heavily considering talon nails and nautical themes (separately, of course). We pulled together some of our favorite paint jobs from Instagram to put your celebrity nail knowledge to the test. Can you guess which celebrities these manicures belong to?

