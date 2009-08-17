Guerlain Goes Artsy

Starting October 6, Guerlain‘s Paris flagship store will transform into an art gallery for its fourth annual collaboration with the International Contemporary Art Fair. Maison Guerlain, home to the LVMH-owned luxury fragrance and beauty brand, will play host to twelve different artists including Rebecca Horn, Wang Du, Sophie Calle, and Annette Messager. We’re excited to hear that visitors to the gallery will be treated not only to a showcase of these artist’s imaginative creations, but will also experience a day of romance, as this year’s theme explores the Mécaniques Amoureuses. Translation: Mechanisms of Love. And who doesn’t love love?

According to WWD, some of the artist’s pieces grapple with abstract concepts such as attraction between two lovers and “the lengths to which one will follow love.” Not only are we obsessed with the company’s vast collection of fragrance, skin care, and make-up products, but in these trying times, we could really use a mood booster in addition to the face lift Guerlain gives us. After all, the Beatles said it right; all you need is love. Well…and a plane ticket to Paris to view the exhibit. C’est la vie!