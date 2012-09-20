Gucci Spring 2013: Lusting Over Long Lashes and Sleek Chignons

Gucci’s Spring 2013 70’s inspired collection exploded with color and ruffles. Bright yellows, pinks, and blues were sent down the runway in Milan. But what we loved was that the makeup was smokey and glamorous for a contrasting look. Lips were painted nude, the eyeshadow was a shimmery brown, cheeks had a light peach blush, and the eyelashes were to die for. Mile-high false eyelashes were applied for a dramatic effect, yet still looked natural.

Hair was also statement-making, pulled back tight and sleek into a perfect chignon. Stiff extensions were bobby pinned into the hair and the ends were left to stick up straight like a feather. Daytime colors met sensual nighttime makeup and hair for a beautiful contrasting look.

What do you think of the Gucci beauty look? Does this make you crave false lashes and a sleek updo like we do right now?

[Images via IMAXtree]