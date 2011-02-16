Gucci Fragrances (Finally) Online

Last week Gucci and its fragrance license holder Procter & Gamble Fine Fragrances announced that they would launch a website, guccifragrances.com. Dedicated to Gucci’s fragrances, the new site will include an e-commerce section allowing us all to buy their coveted scents from the comfort of our computers. Because you won’t be able to actually smell the scents, if the site describes the olfactory experience of each fragrance as well as claimed, it may not even be necessary to smell it before purchasing.

According to WWD, the company will simultaneously launch FlorabyGucci.com, focusing solely on Gucci’s Flora fragrance for women, which debuted this spring. The site for Flora, in addition to selling the scent, is said to include revealing details of the fragrance’s conception including its formulation, the bottle’s falcon design, and the advertising campaign shot by Chris Cunningham. It will also tell the story of Gucci’s iconic floral pattern, also called Flora, which is displayed on the fragrance’s packaging.

Oh online shopping, how we love the idea of shamelessly shopping for Gucci’s delicious scents in our sweats.