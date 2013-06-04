Rumor Has It Gucci is Developing a Cosmetics Line

Get ready for some exciting news, Gucci fans, because the iconic Italian fashion brand is said to be developing a makeup line. Rumored to be under development for a 2014 launch, Gucci’s makeup line will be created under the brand’s licensing partnership with Procter and Gamble. We’re not entirely surprised that the luxe company is planning its foray into the makeup business, considering its fragrances have seen booming popularity with spokeswomen including Blake Lively (her fragrance ad above) and Evan Rachel Wood.

While we’re hoping for luxurious foundations and lavish lipsticks, it’s not yet clear what the brand will be presenting come 2014. Will you be interested in the Gucci makeup appearing on the market next year? Sound off the in comments below!

