Why Everyone’s Talking About Gucci’s New Makeup Line

Back in September, Gucci had everyone talking with a new Instagram account dedicated to Gucci Beauty, a newly revamped line that started with fragrances. Now, we finally know what else is coming from the brand: a massive collection of 58 (!) new lipsticks under the House’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. According to a release from the brand, Michele believes that makeup “should not mask but rather exalt flaws” and it’s those perceived flaws that have everyone commenting.

First, let’s get down to the lipsticks. There are three finishes in the collection: 36 shades of Rouge à Lèvres Satins (a satin finish), 18 colors of Rouge à Lèvres Voile (a sheer finish) and four hues of Baume à Lèvres (a lip balm with a translucent finish). Each is named after an iconic Hollywood movie or character, such as Jean Harlow, Maureen O’Hara and Bette Davis. The lipstick packaging was inspired by vintage makeup and features Gucci motifs.

As much as everyone is loving the lipstick formula and gorgeous tubes, it’s the campaign, shot by Martin Parr, that’s got the internet in a tizzy. To show off the lipsticks in a unique, diverse way, new Gucci Global Makeup Artist Thomas de Kluyver and Michele brought in Dani Miller, the lead singer of punk band Surfbort, as well as models Mae Lapres, Achok Majak and Ellia Sophia Coggins. What’s so unique about them? They have imperfect teeth, not the ultra-white, straight shiny chompers we’re used to seeing in campaigns.

While there are always some haters, many on Instagram are praising Gucci Beauty for showing different types of smiles. “Thank you, I was also born without my adult lateral incisors and always felt so insecure and ashamed of smiling before I had my surgery. I wish I had seen this ad when I was younger, it’s beautiful and 16 year old me is smiling ❤️,” one person wrote.

“Love that y’all are keeping it real!!! Beauty comes in all forms 😍,” said another.

“As someone with imperfect teeth, I am down with this new campaign. 😎,” said a commenter. Others are just praising the throwback vibes that give the collection a really fun ’80s feel.

Dying to grab a shade for yourself? Same. Each retails for $38 on Gucci’s website, and will also be available May 29 in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores and online.

