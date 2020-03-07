Gucci Beauty’s First Mascara Is Here and This Is What It Does IRL

Last night was the Los Angeles launch of Gucci’s first-ever mascara, as well as a kick-off to the brand’s interactive West Hollywood pop-up shop. As a big fan of the company’s luxe lipsticks, I knew I had to do a Gucci Beauty mascara review. Mascara L’Obscur promises to be buildable and perfect for either a subtle or bold look. Its thin brush was created to catch every single lash so it’s like you’re wearing falsies—but a lot more comfortable. Does it deliver on its promise? Read more to find out.

Inside the pop-up’s warehouse-like space, Gucci Beauty models danced in Gucci, of course, including the campaign’s star Dani Miller who went viral for her imperfect teeth in the brand’s lipstick ads. Influencers and editors played around with the new mascara, got makeup touch-ups in the Gucci Beauty makeup set, drank champagne in the Gucci Guilty diner, took photos in the booth inside the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur library and snapped mirror selfies in the Gucci Bloom dressing room. It was a chaotic and colorful event full of self-expression.

Since I was already wearing mascara, I waited until the morning to fully test Mascara L’Obscur on clean lashes. The first thing you always notice with Gucci Beauty products is the luxe packaging. The tube’s gold lid feels heavy and expensive. Inside also looks a bit unique with its flexible elastomer brush with a thin tip. It bends and flexes as you move it, which I can see helping those who really want to coat every little lash.

My own lashes are more curled than usual thanks to a recent lash lift with Amazing Lash Studio. So, although I’m testing the mascara on “natural” eyelashes, the results are slightly more curled than they would be normally. That’s because this isn’t really a curling mascara. My experience with it is so far is it’s more about length than volume and curl. That works for my eyelashes regardless of whether I have a lift because my natural lashes aren’t super-straight. If yours are, you might want to bust out your curler first.

Because I generally like a lot of lashes, I decided just to go for it and I layered the Gucci mascara on with a few coats. The first thing I noticed is that the brush really does catch all the small lashes and I felt like it was coating all my hair with its jet-black formula. That’s what I loved. What I also loved is how long my lashes got without a ton of work.

Now onto what people might not like as much. I did feel like the formula clumped as I layered it on so if you’re looking for more natural fullness, this might not be the mascara for you. I don’t mind the bit of clumpiness—if anything, it feels rockstar-like and not unlike model Dani Miller’s lashes in the Gucci Beauty ads. I’m also really impressed by how long it’s lasting throughout my busy day. There are no flakes or smudges in sight. Although some might see this as a “nighttime” mascara, I can see myself using it for everyday glam.

If you’re in LA and want to stop by the pop-up, it’s open to the public on March 6 and 7. For more info and to register (it’s free), check out the store’s site. Gucci Beauty Mascara L’Obscur is available online now and will hit stores April 3.

