This $7 ‘Game-Changer’ Shapes Jawlines & Gets Rid of Headaches

Even if you’re not a huge skincare nerd, you’ve likely seen gua shas taking the beauty world by storm. They’ve cemented their place in so many people’s daily skincare routines—even Kourtney Kardashian swears by one. Though I’m more of a face roller type of gal, I certainly can’t say no to a good gua sha.

There’s so much hype around these skincare tools, but they’re actually anything but new to the scene. They’ve been part of traditional Chinese medicine for ages. Typically made from jade or rose quartz, gua shas boast tons of perks for your complexion, and we found one that Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying.

Rosenice’s Gua Sha contours, de-puffs, regulates blood flow and helps other products penetrate deeper into your skin. The face sculptor also assists in minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and relieving pain. This might sound like a lot for one tiny stone to accomplish, but if you gently glide the gua sha across your face every day, you’ll start to realize just how effective it is for many different skin concerns.

With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, Rosenice’s jade gua sha re-energizes your skin like no other.

“Since using this, I have noticed a difference in my face, chin and neck areas,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It has helped shape my jawline and reduce puffiness.”

Keep reading to hear more about this jade gua sha and how it helps ease headaches, too. For just $7 thanks to its current discount, you might want to grab a few of these skin-loving tools for you and your besties (or for Mother’s Day if you’re starting to shop already).

Here’s how to incorporate this face tool into your skincare routine: Cleanse and tone, and then apply your fave serums, oils and moisturizers to provide slip and avoid tugging your skin (stay away, pre-mature aging!). Next, slide the gua sha all over your face and make sure you’re always moving it in an upwards direction so as not to drag your skin downwards. You’ll be feeling all the more relaxed and your skin will look as snatched as ever.

Not only does this gua sha fulfill all of its more well-known skincare purposes, but it also helps alleviate headaches, according to shoppers. We bet you never thought a slab of jade could do that, and honestly, same.

“I started using this to help my tension headaches! It has been an amazing resource to manage pain in my face and neck. Besides, it helps my skin look amazing!” raved one Amazon reviewer.

If you don’t have time to book a facial or simply don’t want to drop that much coin on one, bring the spa to your bathroom with Rosenice’s gua sha. It’s a true godsend when it comes to relieving tension and stress in your facial muscles.

“I bought this product originally for younger-looking skin, but didn’t realize how much it would actually help my sinus and tension headaches,” wrote another shopper. “After using it, I literally could feel all of my lymphatic fluid rush out of my face and my headaches are GONE. I use it twice a day (morning and night with my normal face routine), and it’s a game-changer.”

Whether you’re new to the world of gua shas or simply in search of a brand-new one, order yours for a whopping 58 percent off on Amazon. We’re predicting chiseled cheekbones and sharp jawlines for you all summer long.