4 Easy Styling Tips For Growing Out Your Hair In The Summer

Whether you’re growing out your layers or just attempting to add a few inches before fall, that horrible in-between stage can be even tougher when the weather turns warm and your social life heats up. Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend walks us through some simple styling tips as well as great go-to taming products for everyday women to incorporate in their regimen.

Don’t let your over-grown bangs or straggly layers ruin a perfectly good night out, and follow the below tips and tricks for a swoon-worthy hairstyle that everyone will envy!

For a bang-free ponytail …

Pull your hair back and secure tightly with a rubber band. Then, finish with Dove® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray to smooth away flyaways and provide hold.

For humidity-resilient hair …

When hair is dry, spray Dove® Style+Care™ Thermal Replenishment Spray on 3-inch sections of hair to help protect it from the heat of the iron and enhance its resilience. Then go about styling!

For ends that won’t frizz …

Finish with a few drops of Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Dry Ends Serum to keep ends looking smooth and shiny.

For perfect hair no matter the styling …

Prior to styling, prep hair using the Dove® Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo and Daily Treatment Conditioner.