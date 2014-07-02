Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs

Tired of chopping your bangs every few weeks to keep them from falling in your face? Well, maybe it’s time to let them grow. We have found the cutest ways to wear those long bangs. Keep them out of your face during the hot summer days with twists, braids and poofs, but then let them hang loose at night with a middle part or swooped to the side.
We must not be the only ones who love playing with new ways to wear our long bangs, because we found a ton of creative styles on Instagram. Look through the gallery and let us know what grown out bang looks you love the most in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Growing Out Bangs? 10 Ways to Pin Them Back
Expert Tricks For Summer Hair Problems
Beauty Recipe: Low Chignon
How to French Braid Your Bangs
Growing out your bangs? You have to see these cute hairstyles to try during the process!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/181623844/
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/21836098/
@monsterinthealley twisted her bangs up into a super unique swirl. We need to learn how to do this!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/45729402/
Simple and sweet, @adriannehope's middle part looks great with her long bangs hanging freely.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/185397715/
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/1072113/
@jennayylayy's poof is a perfect way to keep those pesky bangs out of your face on a hot summer day!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/311019933/
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/1326090265/
@rketurah crafted a twist and braid hybrid to pull her bangs back.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/42341554/