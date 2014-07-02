Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs

Tired of chopping your bangs every few weeks to keep them from falling in your face? Well, maybe it’s time to let them grow. We have found the cutest ways to wear those long bangs. Keep them out of your face during the hot summer days with twists, braids and poofs, but then let them hang loose at night with a middle part or swooped to the side.

We must not be the only ones who love playing with new ways to wear our long bangs, because we found a ton of creative styles on Instagram. Look through the gallery and let us know what grown out bang looks you love the most in the comments below!

