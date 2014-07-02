StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs

Taylor Post
Tired of chopping your bangs every few weeks to keep them from falling in your face? Well, maybe it’s time to let them grow. We have found the cutest ways to wear those long bangs. Keep them out of your face during the hot summer days with twists, braids and poofs, but then let them hang loose at night with a middle part or swooped to the side.

We must not be the only ones who love playing with new ways to wear our long bangs, because we found a ton of creative styles on Instagram. Look through the gallery and let us know what grown out bang looks you love the most in the comments below!

1 of 9

Growing out your bangs? You have to see these cute hairstyles to try during the process! 

@alexarnold94's braided headband looks great with a messy bun. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/181623844/

We adore how @megan_elizxo braided each side of her bangs back. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/21836098/

@monsterinthealley twisted her bangs up into a super unique swirl. We need to learn how to do this!

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/45729402/

Simple and sweet, @adriannehope's middle part looks great with her long bangs hanging freely. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/185397715/

Sweep 'em to the side like @xohugsnkissesxo for the perfect long bang look. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/1072113/

@jennayylayy's poof is a perfect way to keep those pesky bangs out of your face on a hot summer day! 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/311019933/

It's no surprise why @tonyibrahimofficial does hair for a living. Look how great this twist is! 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/1326090265/

@rketurah crafted a twist and braid hybrid to pull her bangs back. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/user/42341554/

