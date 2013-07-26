Growing Out Bangs? 10 Ways to Pin Them Back

This post goes out to anyone who has bangs or has had bangs – and always, sadly, in the end throws in the towel and ends up growing out bangs. Before cutting the fringe we all have this idea that we will wake up everyday looking like Jane Birkin or Taylor Swift. Unfortunately that is not the case. Our bangs create a mind of their own and most of the time we wake up looking more like Alfalfa. Fortunately for brushes and heat styling tools, we can force our fringe into looking the way we want them to.
However, some days, no matter how hard we try, bangs just do not want to cooperate OR it is too hot to keep them down. So for the days we want to get our bangs off our face, we compiled 10 super cute ways to pin back that pesky fringe of yours. Take a look at the slideshow above for fun hair ideas and let us know in the comments below which look is your favorite!
Create a front hanging braid like the one here! A different twist on the typical French braid, this braid looks great with hair up or down.
Image via Pinterest; Source: In Love With Who You Are
Try French braiding your fringe down the center of your head. Make sure to leave it a little loose for some added volume!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hair and Makeup by Steph
Give yourself a mini bouffant by simply pinning back your bangs. Love accessories? Add a cute bow!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Love It
Throw your hair into a bun and pin back your bangs for a chic and easy tousled updo.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Jardin-des-roses
Side part your hair and twist back your fringe. This look is great paired with long, loose waves.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hairstyle-blog
Create a center part and twist back each side. Secure each side with bobby pins and consider your bangs gone!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Beth Photos
A French braid along the crown of your face is a great and super cute way to keep your forehead cool this summer.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Glam Check
Sweep back your bangs with a headband. Add some texture with some salt spray for a cool, beachy look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Bess Maple
A quick and easy way to get your bangs off your face is simply clipping your bangs to the side. We love pairing it with a side braid for a cute and casual daytime look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Laura Lizabeth
Add some edge and give yourself a full head of twists. You will be sure to look and feel cool this summer.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Inspirational Hair