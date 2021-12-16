OMG, You Can Win a Masterclass With Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Artist—& You’ve Got One Day to Enter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The last time you probably shopped on Groupon might have been when you were a penny-pinching teen or college student, looking to treat yourself and your besties to a spa day on a budget. But if you haven’t perused the deal-shopping site since then, you’ve got a can’t-miss reason to get back on the Groupon train. On December 17th, the site is hosting its first-ever Groupon Day, a one-day-only promotion, and it’s overflowing with thousands of last-minute gift ideas for up to 30% off (um, discounted Botox anyone?). But that’s not even the cherry on top. You can enter to win a masterclass with celeb-fave makeup artist Ariel Tejada—so sign me up!! Kardashian glam, here I come.

Groupon Day is Groupon’s alternative to Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so you know these deals cannot be slept on. If you haven’t gotten your holiday gifts yet, there’s a good chance they sadly won’t arrive on time. But with Groupon’s seriously unique experiences, you don’t have to worry about shipping at all. You’re just a few clicks away from instantly sending holiday gifts to all your friends and fam. Just use the code GROUPON30 at checkout to snag the discount on local experiences ranging from wine tasting classes to self-care treatments.

Now, let’s get back to the giveaways. To enter a chance to win a masterclass with Ariel Tejada, AKA beloved makeup artist to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rosalía, you’ll need to head over to Groupon’s website on December 17th. Tejada is behind SO many iconic beauty looks, including plenty of Kylie Cosmetics’ shoots, so this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

You can also win $500 in Groupon Bucks on their Instagram or a tattoo sesh with Miami tattoo artist Chris Garver, so if you’ve been dreaming of some new ink, don’t miss out. Until tomorrow’s giveaways drop, catch me booking my way overdue vacation, mani/pedi, and massage. Check out all of the Groupon Day deets here. Best of luck to all!