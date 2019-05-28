The Grooming Gifts Least Likely to Gather Dust in the Bathroom After Father’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

Truth be told, most of my gift-giving is designated to women, making Father’s Day a holiday I generally avoid giving advice for. Plus, I don’t want to perpetuate the assumption that every man out there wants a ticket to a baseball game or a tool kit. And though many would say grooming gifts are also a lazy or even predictable choice for Father’s Day, a significant amount of men in my life claim otherwise. (Yes, you can exhale last-minute shopper.)

Sure, most would categorize razors, cologne, and bar soap an actual necessity that shouldn’t be viewed as something “special,” but that doesn’t mean they can’t be meaningful gifts. Honestly, if someone went out of there way to get me a year-long supply of say, chapstick, or even toilet paper, I’d be doing a happy dance knowing I could avoid those random Duane Reade stops for a long while. I guess what I’m trying to say is that if you’re not great at super creative gifts or simply don’t have the time, a set of colognes or skincare starter kit is nothing to feel really bad about. Let’s not make gift-shaming a thing.

With that being said, here are 12 beauty editor-approved sets I am confident will get used instead of sitting on a shelf unopened.

For Getting Fancy AF: Acqua di Parma Barbiere Yellow Razor, Brush & Stand Set

Too elegant and too pricey to leave anywhere but in the bathroom next to all of his other essentials.

$700 at Nordstrom

For Nixing Razor Burn: Barber Pro Post Shave Cooling Mask Duo

Infused with collagen to firm up the skin and provide ample moisture.

$17 at Nordstrom

For the Bar Soap Addict: Baxter of California Body Bar Trio

My personal favorite is the charcoal bar for a deep-down, squeaky clean cleanse.

$40 at Nordstrom

For Finally Replacing His Old Razor: Bevel Shave Kit

The ultimate one-stop shop for shaving like a boss.

$83.89 at Amazon

For An Actual Skincare Routine: House 99 by David Beckham House Essentials Kit

A face wash, face moisturizer, and body wash for that skincare routine he keeps talking about starting.

$32 at Ulta

For Smelling Like Luxury: Giorgio Armani World of Acqua Di Gio Gift Set

All travel-sized so he doesn’t have to go without when he’s on-the-go.

$70 at Sephora

For Staying in the Know: GQ’s Best Stuff Box

Like the Sephora Play box, but instead of makeup, this one’s filled with grooming essentials.

$49.99 each quarter at GQ

For the Jetsetter: Herschel Chapter Dopp Kit

The stylish travel bag is filled with travel-sized essentials that he can test before buying a full-version later.

$30 at Nordstrom

For Mastering Manscaping: Jack Black The Beard Whisperer

Beard oil, beard wax, and beard wash for keeping his face primped and polished.

$36 at Sephora

For Smelling Like Something Other Than Soap: Jo Malone London Men’s Cologne Collection

I’ve never meant a Jo Malone London scent I didn’t love, so I’m confident he won’t either.

$130 at Nordstrom

For Head-to-Toe Cleansing: Kiehl’s Men’s Skincare Starter Kit

Kiehl’s is in the upper echelon of skincare, making this kit a must-try.

$39 at Sephora

For Keeping B.O. on the Mat- Way of Will Yoga Set

A trio of essential oil sprays that ensure his post-workout B.O. stays at the studio and doesn’t follow him home.

$39 at Nordstrom