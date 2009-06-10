Green & Spring Brings The British Countryside to Your Bathroom

As reported by WWD this morning, Green & Spring is introducing a 23-unit bath and body collection inspired by the British countryside. The collection is exclusively formulated with ingredients from plants native to the UK, natural botanical ingredients, and spring water sourced from the Cowley Estate.

Comprised of three lines – Relaxing, Indulging, and Revitalising – each line is meant to evoke a particular feature of the countryside. Relaxing’s ingredients are reminiscent of kitchen herbs and include lavender, comfrey, and rosemary. Indulging, made up of rose, jasmine, elderflower, and red clover, is meant to suggest an English country garden. Revitalising, inspired by grassy fields, is composed of peppermint, dandelion, and fennel. The ingredients aren’t the only aspect of the products that bring the English countryside to your bathroom; decorated with birds native to Britain, the packaging does as well.

Shower and bath foam, bath oil, hand wash, hand cream, and a travel candle set are all available in each of the three ranges, as well as additional a la carte items, such as shampoo, conditioner, and exfoliating body wash.

Green & Spring makes us want to fly away to England’s Cowley Manor and its C.Side Spa, the hotel that partners Jessica and Peter Frankopan developed the line for. Lucky for those of us without a UK vacation in the near future, the products will soon be available online at greenandspring.com. Can’t stomach the international shipping costs? While international rollout plans have yet to be finalized, they are in the works. Our hopes fly sky-high that Green & Spring will land in the States soon…