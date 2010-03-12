Green Makeup You Can Wear Past St. Patrick’s Day

Color is a huge beauty trend for spring— from pastel purple to aqua blue. Experimenting with these hues makes us reminisce about sixth grade– when we believed that our roll-on shimmer eyeshadow (which we owned in every single shade, thank you very much) made us look instantly grown-up.

Well, fun colors are back in a big way. A great way to ease into bold hues and be festive is to experiment with green– just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Below are a few of the best green beauty products out there. Plus, they’ll look just as great after the Irish holiday.



1. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Mascara Duo in Green, $10.99, at ulta.com



Physicians Formula recently released a line of colored mascaras for spring– which coordinate with the company’s eye-enhancing liners and shadows. The green mascara is meant for girls with green eyes, but feel free to mix and match different shades regardless of your eye color. A great tip, which we learned from celebrity makeup artist Joanna Schlip, is to use the mascara on just the very inner lashes for some subtle drama.



2. LA Splash Metallic Eyeliner in Poison Ivy, $6.49, at ulta.com



Lining your eyes with green is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. This liner from LA Splash has a great metallic hue. We recommend drawing one line either below or above the eye and extending it slightly past the edge of the eye to produce a sexy, retro cat eye appearance.

3. Sephora Collection Colorful Pearl Mono Eyeshadow, $5, at sephora.com



People tend to shy away from green shadows (and bright colors in general). However, this shadow goes on sheer– so one layer will give a hint of color, while layering the shadow will produce a more daring look. The bright, luminous finish is the perfect shade for spring.

4. Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color in Green with Envy, $2.99, at cvs.com



We’re huge fans of colorful polishes (especially as the weather gets warmer)– and there’s something about lime green that draws us in every time. This Sally Hansen neon certainly has pop to it, and you can’t get much cheaper. For another option, try Sally Hansen’s quick dry polish in Lickety-Split Lime.



