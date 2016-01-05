13 Delightful Green Juice Recipes to Make at Home

Remember the days when the word juice meant a tall glass of bright yellow liquid whose packaging reminded us that what we were about to consume most definitely was not from concentrate?

While orange juice certainly hasn’t disappeared from shelves (or even our shopping lists, necessarily), when it comes to health, the only color juice people want these days is green. And for good reason: Verdurous substances made with fresh produce have benefits that far outweigh generic juice on supermarket shelves—all that kale!—and are almost as easy to consume thanks to juice bars and prebottled versions.

However, it’s worth noting that if you’re looking to get the most benefits out of your green juice, there’s nothing quite like making it yourself, whether in a blender or a juicer.

Here, we’ve rounded up 13 veggie-heavy green juice recipes that are a cinch to make at home and are a healthy way to start every day or sip when you need an all-natural pick-me-up.

Mean Green Juice

1 cucumber

4 celery stalks

2 apples

6–8 leaves kale

1/2 lemon, peeled

1 tbsp ginger

Bright-Eyed Green Juice

5 small carrots

1 large cucumber

3 handfuls of cilantro

2 handfuls of kale

1 small lime

Green Lemonade

1 green apple

5 large celery stalks

1 cucumber

5 kale stalks

Handful of parsley

Lemon juice to taste

Iron and Vitamin C Boosting Green Juice

1/2 field cucumber

1 cup green grapes

1/2 cup spinach

2 small kiwis

1–2 cups of water

Fat Flush Green Juice

1 pink grapefruit, peeled

2 oranges, peeled

1 bunch mint

1 head romaine lettuce

Skin Rejuvenating Green Juice

1 cup blackberries

4 sprigs mint

½ fennel bulb with greens

2 stalks kale

2 small green apples

1 cup broccoli

1 handful watercress

1 small cucumber

1 lemon, peeled

Lean Green Power Juice

1/2 pineapple, peeled, cored, and chopped

1/2 English cucumber, peeled, and chopped

1/2 ripe pear, peeled, cored, and chopped

Juice from 1 lime

1 cup baby spinach leaves

10 mint leaves, chopped

1 tsp agave nectar

Crushed ice

Healthy Colada Green Juice Recipe

1 cucumber

1 heart of romaine lettuce

3 celery sticks

4 cups ripe pineapple

1-inch piece ginger

1/2 cup coconut water

Think Green Juice

1 celery stick with leaves, chopped

1 green apple, cored and chopped

2 large kale leaves, stems removed

1 cucumber, chopped

1/2-inch piece of ginger, chopped

Handful of spinach leaves

Handful of mint leaves

Juice of 2 limes

2 tsps stevia or raw sugar

1/4 tsp salt flakes

600 ml cold water

1 tsp spirulina powder (optional)

Avocado Blueberry Detox Smoothie

1 avocado

1 banana

1 cup blueberries

1 cucumber

1 handful spinach

Coconut water

Pineapple Green Smoothie

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup frozen banana slices

1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 tbsp chia seeds

1–2 tsps pure maple syrup or honey (optional)

Green Goddess Smoothie

1 cup ice water

1 scoop vanilla protein powder (optional)

3/4 cup fresh spinach

1 celery stalk, roughly chopped

1 kiwi, peeled and sliced

1/2 green apple, cored, roughly chopped

1/2 green pear, cored, roughly chopped

1/2 cucumber, peeled, and chopped

1/2 avocado

8–10 ice cubes

Kale, Spinach and Pear Smoothie

1 heaping cup spinach leaves

1 heaping cup chopped kale leaves

1/2 pear

1 frozen banana

1 1/2 cups cold almond milk (or soy milk or orange juice)

1 tbsp honey