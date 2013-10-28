Beauty Buzz: Green Eyeshadow is Having a Moment, Bloggers Weird Beauty Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to dip dye your hair at home, without the cost of the salon job. [Naturally Curly]

2. Green eyeshadow just may be having a moment – do you think you could pull it off? [People StyleWatch]

3. Need some Halloween costume ideas still? What about Kim K at the Met Gala? James Franco in ‘Spring Breakers’? Trust us, there are too many options to not dress up. [HuffPo]

4. Beauty bloggers are clearly a great go-to source in the industry, but they have also learned a lot of “weird” beauty tricks – apple cider vinegar for acne? Coffee in your conditioner? Guess so! [Daily Makeover]

5. Learn how to pull off dark lipstick even if you have thin lips. [Glamour]

Images via Getty