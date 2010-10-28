Channeling Your Inner Greek Goddess

Last week, I was honored to attend The Angel Ball at Cipriani on Wall Street to raise money for cancer awareness. In the days leading up to this glamorous event, I thought about what I wanted to look like and decided to channel my inner Greek Goddess. No matter how many thousands of years go by, those ancient Greek fashionistas really had it down. The Greek Goddess look is timeless and as sexy today as it was when Zeus was head honcho.

I wanted the simplicity of my modern Greek style Azzaro dress to make the statement. Having over-the-top hair and makeup would not work, so I opted for a more polished but natural look. This style makeup is very universal and can work on anyone for evening whether you’re walking down a red carpet or having dinner with a loved one. These are all the steps it took to create my red carpet makeup look.

First, I applied my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer all over my face and body for skin that glowed and followed it up with my Your Skin Makeup in Sandy Beige. I applied my All Over Brightener Fast Fix Concealer under my eyes and dusted on my Truly Translucent Loose Powder in Light/Medium.

Once my skin was perfected I filled in my brows with Lorac’s Brow Pencil in Blonde and then swept La Femme Sparkle Dust in #14 Champagne Gold under my brows, on the brow bone, on the inner corners of my eyes, my eye lids and on top of my cheekbones for radiant highlights. Next I applied 1/2 a set of Ardell #53 false lashes at the outer corners of my eyes and lined them with my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Deep Black Forever Stay Eye Pencil for definition. Next, I shaded my crease and lower lash line with my Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Mountain. I used MAC Studio Fix Mascara in Black on my upper and lower lashes to finish off my eyes.

I then swept my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer in Spring on my temples, along the sides of my face and under my cheekbones for a sun-kissed glow. I swirled my Natural Powder Blush in Ethereal on the apples of my cheeks and finished off the look with my Color Comfort Lip Color in Perfect Pink and Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Playful Pink on my lips. The night was a blast, my makeup never budged and my Greek Goddess moment was a smash. You should definitely try this look the next time you’re feeling a bit mythical!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.