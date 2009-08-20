Styling Steals!

Hello Gibson Girls! I’m a firm believer that the basis of any great hairstyle is great products. You just can’t create a fabulous ‘do if your hair isn’t healthy and strong. That’s why I’m offering $5 off my Ted Gibson Haircare line, now available at Target! Just print out this coupon and bring it to your local Target to instantly save $5 off your Ted Gibson Haircare purchase. How great is that?

Since summer is winding down and most of us are getting ready to touch up our hair color for fall, I would definitely recommend stocking up on Clarity Color Shampoo; it features UV protectants to help shield your hair color from fading or drying out and leaves your locks feeling soft and manageable. It’s a great option for anyone who worries about their color fading or for those looking to impart softness and moisture to their overprocessed hair.

So what are you waiting for? Get out there and get shopping! And remember, Beauty Is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.