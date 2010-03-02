Great Smelling Hairsprays to Add to Your Makeup Cabinet Now

Let’s be real with each other: We all have Aquanet-soaked memories of 80s hairstyles. Big, volumized hairstyles came at the price of massive flammability and a most unsexy scent. There have been many advances in hair product technology and while they range from the surge of sulfate-free shampoos to nourishing treatments that restore health within the span of a single shower– none are so universally lauded and appreciated as the great smelling hairspray. Here, a few of our fave olfactory delights.

Neil George Perfect Hold Hairspray, $22, at beauty.com

Coconut-scented, this flexible holding agent will transport you to a veritable vacay while it ensures your ‘do stays decidedly local.

T3 Control Heat-Seeking Hairspray, $19, at sephora.com

This citrus-scented formula was created by head hair honcho Orlando Pita. It’s brushable, yet yields strong hold.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray, $25, at moroccanoil.com

Sultry, musky-scented argan oil is the secret ingredient in this hairspray, so it holds and moisturizes parched strands simultaneously.

Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly Hair Spray, $3, at amazon.com

Herbal Essences’ hairspray is a non-aerosol iteration that smells slightly floral, thanks to its violet splash fragrance. Boosts volume while providing subtle hold.

Suave Weather Protection 365, $3, available in June, at drugstore.com

This all-weather finishing spray smells fruity, but not overtly so. It even has UV filters to help protect your mane from the elements.

