Great News, Beauty Junkies: Net-a-Porter is Adding Beauty Products to the Mix

It’s no secret that we love a good luxury beauty product, and the idea of being able to purchase and peruse luxe products from a site we love makes us giddy. When we caught wind of the news that Net-a-Porter would be adding beauty products to its already stunning array of items, we immediately needed to know more. Beginning March 20, the online luxury destination will be expanding into the world of beauty, offering makeup, hair care, skin care, nail polish and fragrance items. Falling in line with the site’s already prestigious name, brands like 3Lab, Philip B, Sarah Chapman and Beauty Works West will find a new home at Net-a-Porter.

The jump to beauty products is an entirely logical one, and we’re not surprised that this is the next step for the site. Alison Loehnis, managing director for Net-a-Porter, stated that, “As we started to expand, it was a disconnect to not be able to offer beauty. By being at the front lines, we have an enormous amount of insight and exposure to talent and also product.” Based on its reputation for delivering the best luxury fashions on the site, we’re more than excited to see the beauty offerings come March 20.

