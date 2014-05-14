3 Ways to Combat Greasy Skin

There’s nothing not to love about warmer weather, with the exception, of course, of shinier skin. You may feel like the only person in the world whose face turns to an oil slick come 70 degrees, but we assure you: It happens to the best of us. These three oil control methods will help you keep oil in check all summer long.

Primer

Primer is useful for all skin types, but it’s especially important for oily skin to prevent that is-my-foundation-sliding-off-my-face feeling. Your primer should do more than just create a smooth canvas—it should work to help base makeup stay in place longer, while also cutting down on oil. Slick-feeling primers with silicone ingredients should be avoided: They feel great going on, but the ingredients break down over the course of the day and often lead to a shinier face in the long run. BECCA Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector ($36, sephora.com) uses a thicker formula that feels almost powdery once absorbed.

Powder

Dusting on a finishing powder as the last step of your makeup routine is key for controlling oil throughout the day. It’s best to use powder just once to set makeup, then follow up with blotting papers when necessary—layering on powder will lead to overdoing it, which is never a good look. After applying foundation and concealer, use a large, fluffy brush, ideally a kabuki, to apply a small amount of a translucent loose powder like the cult favorite MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Microfinish Powder ($34, sephora.com). The super-fine formula will keep makeup in place and help to regulate oil over the course of the day.

Blotting Papers

If your skin even so much as errs on the oily side, blotting papers are a must-have for not just your makeup bag, but for keeping on hand at all times. Basically, they’re indispensable for the shine-prone, and we don’t know where we would be without them. Boscia Pink Peppermint Blotting Linens ($5, boscia.com) are great for both oil and perspiration, and they’re infused with peppermint to leave behind a minty fresh feeling on your face. Just press them on shiny areas rather than rubbing to avoid disturbing your makeup.

