Greasy Hair, Meet Your Match

Patented curbicia extract, as well as essential oils of clove, thyme, rosemary, and orange, make Rene Furterer’s Curbicia Lightness Regulating Shampoo quite the Parisian find. Previously only available in Europe and now online, this shampoo, formulated specifically for scalps prone to oiliness, has a unique blend of ingredients that not only cleanses, but also helps regulate sebum production in order to restore the scalp’s natural balance. What does all this mean for you? Hair that, studies have shown, requires shampooing 79% less often. So, to all of you girls who blow dry daily because your hair gets too greasy: finally, you may be able to give your showers and blow driers a day (or more) of rest.

Rene Furterer Curbicia Lightness Regulating Shampoo, $21, at productsfromfrance.com