The One Trick for Glowing Skin That Isn’t Greasy

We’ll somehow manage to justify purchasing just about anything that promises dewy, radiant skin, but our many trials and tribulations have made us all too familiar with the struggle that is trying to maintain a healthy, youthful glow without being mistaken for an oil spill. Fortunately, there’s one trick we’ve learned over the years that is absolutely essential for getting luminosity without looking greasy, and it’s beyond easy.

Start by mixing a drop of a liquid or cream luminizer—MAKE UP FOR EVER Uplight Face Luminizer Gel ($29, sephora) comes in a multitude of shades, so you can choose between a warm golden or cool pearly glow—into your regular foundation or tinted moisturizer and apply as usual. If you want to, you can also add extra highlight to key areas, like the tops of your cheekbones and your cupid’s bow.

After correcting and concealing as necessary, take a small, fluffy powder brush, like the ModelCo Mini Kabuki Brush ($10, modelcocosmetics.com), and dip it in a lightweight translucent powder, tapping the brush head to remove excess. Buff the powder into only the following areas: the center of your forehead and between your eyebrows, down the sides of your nose, the center of your chin, and the half-circles beneath your eyes.

Mattifying the areas that read “greasy” rather than “glowy” allows you to draw light only to the areas that would be hit by it naturally, which gives the face flattering dimension and a natural, dewy radiance sans shine. It’s the simplest trick in the book, but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the best.

Read more: Our 4 Favorite Subtle Highlighters