Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graphic Brights and Simple Nail Art

We’ve never been ones to shy away from bold polish. Sure, a nice nude nail is good every now and again, but for the most part, we’re big believers that your nails should be having as much fun as they possibly can. While winter darks and metallics have been showing up a lot recently, we’re excited by the fact that our Instagram has been taken over bright neon hues.
These bright polishes are making us say goodbye to the dark neutrals of winter!
@Emidones simple pink, grey and glitter polka dot manicure is easy enough to create at home.
@Alicialynn decided to embellish her grey nails with 3D appliquès for a pinch of fun.
Bold, neon and graphic, how could you not love @Nailartbysig's nails, complete with Marc Jacobs bright green polish?
@Nananailpolish kept things simple with bright pink polish that works on every woman.
@Topbird's modern French manicure with accent nails of flowers is making us itch for spring.
Need an idea for easy nail art? Take a note from @Theglitteryblog and go for a diagonal divide with contrasting colors.