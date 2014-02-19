Instagram Insta-Glam: Graphic Liner

If you’ve been paying attention to the runways during fashion month, you know that there’s a shift happening in makeup to focus on the eyes. Whether it’s wearing a bold color or a graphic shape, eyes are beginning to take the spotlight from lips and nails, which have been the stars for the past few seasons. Apparently, the ladies of Instagram are beginning to follow the trend, because our newsfeed is being flooded with graphic eyes instead of bold lips.

We’ve put together our favorite graphic liner looks in the slideshow above to inspire you to try the trend. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

