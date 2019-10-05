Grapeseed Oil is The Up & Coming Skincare Star You Need to Know About

Scroll To See More Images

Facial oils tend to get a bad rep when it comes to the potential “side effect” of clogging pores and exacerbating excess sebum. As someone with chronically oily skin — regardless of the season or temperature — I can relate to the reluctance to using an oil as opposed to lighter-weight serum or moisturizer. With that being said, I’ve also learned that not all facial oils are created equal. Grapeseed oil skincare products are a non-comodoegenic (meaning that they won’t clog your pores) anti-aging ally that hydrates, firms and clarifies without breaking you out or leaving you feeling like a walking oil slick. In fact, the all-natural — and surprisingly under-the-radar — oil can actually help fight acne and fade scarring from previous breakouts.

Grapeseed oil is a byproduct derived from grapes used to make wine, and while it’s most commonly touted as a healthier alternative to vegetable oil, it offers some impressive skin-enhancing benefits for virtually all skin types (whether you have oily and/or acne-prone skin or not) when applied topically. It contains a potent concentration of Vitamin E and linoleic acid, which are two powerful fatty acids that strengthen the skin’s barrier and function as shield against harmful environmental elements.

Aside from helping to reduce the appearance of scarring and defending the skin against acne flare ups, this multi-purpose treatment can also help refine enlarged pores, remove long wearing makeup, reduce inflammation and protect the skin from free radical damage. And, because it’s not ~technically~ a bona fide beauty treatment with a mass-marketing backup, it’s also super affordable. Continue reading to find out why it’s worth adding grapeeseed oils to your cart.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Aura Cacia Grapeseed Oil

This non-GMO oil is not only a great facial oil, but it also doubles as a double cleansing product to remove stubborn and waterproof makeup. It also contains Vitamin E to help the formula stay fresh and effective.

2. Now Solutions Grapeseed Oil

This affordable, lightweight oil glides over the skin and sinks in fast, so you can wear it under makeup without feeling like an oil slick. Unlike many pore-clogging oils, it’s also a great option for sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

3. Ancient Greek Remedies Almond & Grapeseed Oil

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive facial oil, this is a great option. It contains a slew of different anti-aging oils, including almond, olive and grapeseed oil, along with hydrating Vitamin E.