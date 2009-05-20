Grapes, a known source of free radical inhibiting antioxidants 20 times more potent than Vitamin C and 50 times stronger than Vitamin E, are quickly being added to beauty products in extract or oil form, for good reason. The extract’s antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties help exfoliate dead skin cells for soft, supple skin, while grape seed oil helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Check out the products below, all rich in grape seed extract or oil, for a beneficial boost bound to beautify your entire body.

1. Although made for men, there is no reason that women can’t also benefit from this pre-shave lube formulated with sesame oil and organic jojob to soften hair and reduce friction as well as Vitamin E and grape seed oil to help fight the effects of environmental damage and strengthen skin to reduce razor burn.

Origins for Men Easy Slider Pre-Shave Oil, $19.50, at origins.com

2. Formulated with OPI’s Advanced Avocado Lipid Complex as well as rich in therapeutic grape seed, sunflower, sesame, and kukui nut oils, this skin-loving, non-greasy oil will leave nails smooth and supple.

OPI Avoplex Nail & Cuticle Replenishing Oil, $7.95, at drugstore.com

3. Wash away impurities and dead skin cells, neutralize free radicals, and combat the visible signs of premature aging, with this anti-oxidant rich cleanser lightly scented with the highly coveted and extremely rare Vanda orchid.

June Jacobs Vanda Orchid Shower Gel, $35, at junejacobs.com

4. Beauty isn’t skin deep and neither, according to Dr. Brandt, should your skin care regime. Instead, maintain younger looking skin and protect against free radical damage from the inside out with this 100% natural, caffeine free, sugar free, and calorie free supplement high in potent anti-oxidants in the form of green tea, white tea, and grape seed extract.

Dr. Brandt’s Anti-Oxidant Water Booster, $35, at dr.brandtskincare.com

5. Specifically formulated for sensitive skin prone to redness and irritation, this high potency soothing serum reduces the appearance of redness and irritation as it softens.

Darphin Intral Redness Relief Soothing Serum, $110, at darphin.com

6. This convenient pimple buster helps clear breakouts with sulfur and salicylic acid while licorice extract and allantoin reduce redness, antioxidant vitamins and grape seed extract protect and restore the skin, and hydrolized oat flour minimizes dryness and flaking.

Murad Acne Spot Treatment, $18, at murad.com

7. Help restore the health of your hair with this treatment formulated with ten of the finest, all-natural ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Caviar Age-Control Complex, White Truffle Oil, and Champagne Grape Seed Oil, high in Vitamins B1, B2, B6, and amino acids to help penetrate quickly and revives and rejuvenates all hair types.

Alterna TEN Hair Masque, $55, at beauty.com



8. Suitable for all skin types seeking an instantly radiant glow, this revolutionary eye brightener softens the appearance of dark under eye circles while helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its unique anti-aging peptide and ceramide complexes.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Eye Illuminator, $28, at peterthomasroth.com

9. The Thai-inspired notes in this delicate mist lightly scent the body while hydrating the skin with anti-oxidant grape seed oil for a silky-to-the-touch, non-greasy, fabulously-scented finish.

Jo Malone Sweet Lime & Cedar Dry Body Oil, $65, at jomalone.com

10. Created by Guinot’s world-renowned research team, this anti-aging moisturizer contains active biological ingredients, such as grape seed oil, as well as water-filled micro-spheres, which penetrate the deep layers of the epidermis, to nourish, hydrate, strengthen, tighten, and plump the skin.

Guinot Hydrazone Dehydrated Skin, $72, at guinotusa.com