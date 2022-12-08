TikTok’s Buzziest Lash Serum’s Exclusive Holiday Set Is Here for Only $69—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

My New Year’s resolution is to enter my villain era and to do so for myself, I’m gunning for longer lashes and brows. There’s just something about the process of watching the growth for me that I love waiting for.

Usually, these cost a pretty penny and for good reason—but this holiday season, GrandeLash is gifting the public with a four-piece set that takes care of all of our lash serum needs and beyond.

Grande Cosmetics First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set

This new, limited-edition set is everything you need to get the longest and thickest brows or lashes of your entire life. The Grande Cosmetics First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set is a four-piece value set that includes “everything you need to give your own natural lashes and brows a first-class upgrade.”

Reviewers are obsessed with the brand, saying “GrandeLASH has been in my routine for about four years now and my natural lashes are so long and full. In the beginning I used it every night and once I achieved my desired results, I now use it about every two nights to maintain. I got into this product as an alternative to the lash extensions craze. Extensions are beautiful, but I’m too low maintenance. So while GrandeLASH may seem kind of pricey for this little tube, it’s still cheaper in the long run and it’s extending our actual hairs!”

They’re cruelty-free and have boasted great results for users in the past. Here’s what included: GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, travel-size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, and mini-size GrandeLINER which helps promote the appearance of longer, thicker-looking lashes as well as and bolder-looking brows.

