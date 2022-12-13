This New Brow Serum & Gel Gave a Customer the ‘Laminated Brow Look’ for Under $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a confession—I suffer from sparse brow syndrome—they might look like luscious, full and perfectly positioned from far away, but they’re truly out of place and less than perfect. My saving grace? A tinted brow serum. A beauty product that adds color, adds some lift, and has some additional hold.

I’ve been loving GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum from Grande Cosmetics for ensuring that my brows look good no matter the time of day or activity I’m doing.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

You’ll absolutely adore this two-in-one tinted brow gel and you don’t need me to tell you twice, just take a look at the reviews. The before and after photos on Sephora’s website are proof enough. Packed with mini fibers that create immediate color and volume, you’ll notice how quickly your brows get thicker and darker—giving you more of a natural look. You can expect results in six to eight weeks.

The best part? This brow serum and gel is free of parabens and also cruelty-free.

Over time, 100 percent of reviewers saw thicker-looking brows, 96 percent saw bolder-looking brows, and 97 percent of users saw darker-looking brows over a period of 16 weeks. The serum works to fill in sparse areas, helped to build bolder brow arches, and 100 percent felt like instant color was added to their brows.

This Sephora user said this serum gave her the best brows of her life, writing “Hands down the best tinted brow ever! I saw immediate difference and being a person which the last time I waxed was two years ago, meaning my brows don’t grow at all but this product changed it all! They weren’t lying about their 12 hour wear, I forgot to wash my face and woke up with my eyebrows perfect. I love this and I would recommend it to anyone everyone I love and care about. I can finally achieve a laminated brow look with this product that fills and defines.”

