The Filler-Alternative Lip Plumper That Gives Shoppers ‘The Perfect Pout’ Is Under $20 Today

There’s this belief in my friend group that, to get fuller-looking lips in photos and IRL, you have to position your lips the same way they’d be if you said “prune” out loud. According to one gal pal who heard it from another and so on, this is what the Olsen twins do when they’re being photographed by the paparazzi. Do I believe this? No. Is it hilarious to watch my friends say “prune” when they take photos? Absolutely, yes.

I’m here to tell them and to tell you that there’s a way to avoid having to repeat the name of a fruit? (genuinely no idea what a prune is) in order to get the pout of your dreams. Heck, you don’t even have to leave your seat to get it. There’s this lip-plumping gloss from Grande Cosmetics—you might have heard of their customer-loved eyelash serum—that shoppers say is the best on the market. And, today only, you can shop it for under $20.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: This Cleansing Balm Literally ‘Melts’ Makeup Off Your Face—& TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of It

It’s all thanks to this under-the-radar beauty sale that Amazon’s having RN. If you head over to the Holiday Beauty Haul storefront, you’ll see pages upon pages of sales on beloved products, like the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum that’s a shockingly affective SkinCeuticals dupe.

Back to why we’re here: The GrandeLip clear gloss is something reviewers swear you need in your beauty routine, and today the $27 essential is on sale for 30% off and is just under $19. A sale this good usually only comes around on Prime Day or closer to the holidays, so we’re advising you take advantage while it lasts.

According to shoppers, this plumper works in minutes to make your lips appear fuller. You can use it as a stand-alone gloss or work it into your typical beauty routine with no issue. It’s so loved, reviewers have gone so far as saying it’s responsible for creating “the perfect pout.”

“It plumps up my lips a bit and makes them look 100x better than without,” wrote one five-star reviewer who uses it as a base coat twice daily. “My lipstick goes on much better. I apply it before I put on makeup in the morning, and I put it on well over the edges to blur the outline of my lips—as I’ve gotten older they look worse and this corrects it.”

This is something ideal to have on hand whenever you need a little pick-me-up. Put it on before a date, girl’s night out, wedding, etc. It’ll give you that little boost of confidence you might need to feel the way you deserve: like a bombshell.

Plus, the brand says it can lead to fuller long-term affects as well as quick plumping moments. A consumer study showed that when shoppers used it two to three times a day for a month, they saw “an increase in overall lip volume.” No wonder reviewers have called it a great alternative to cosmetic procedures.

“I have to say it does make a noticeable difference to me in how plump my lips are after using it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have been considering lip fillers recently just to slightly plump my lips up—not too much—if that’s you, or you just want a nice full lip look, then I say try this out, honey.”

Now, on the count of three, everybody don’t say prune!