Don’t Bat An Eye: TikTok’s Favorite Lash & Brow-Lengthening Serums Are 30% Off (TYSM, Black Friday)

Do you remember that meme of Kylie and Kendall that says “Name a better duo, I’ll wait?” We finally have the answer: Grande Cosmetics’ Lash-MD Enhancing Serum and Brow Enhancing Serum. We’ve seen (and admittedly) tried countless DIY hacks to grow our lashes and brows. I can still smell the castor oil and feel it dripping down the sides of my face *shudders* — but Grande Cosmetics’ no-mess serums are lightweight, travel-friendly and now 30 percent off for Black Friday on Amazon. This is a deal you don’t want to miss!

Grande Cosmetics’ award-winning LASH-MD Enhancing Serum promotes longer, thicker and healthier lash growth in just 4-6 weeks with a fusion of key ingredients such as amino acids (prevents breakage and repairs damaged lash hair protein), hyaluronic acid (our fave AHA that hydrates dry and brittle lashes by locking in 1,000 times its weight in water) and Vitamin E (strengthens the lash hairs and helps prevent excess lash hair loss).

Tested by ophthalmologists, the LASH-MD Enhancing Serum is perfect for all the cuties who wear contacts and regularly get lash extensions. But, this is especially perfect for the cuties who decided to pull off their lashes before their appointment (It’s me, I’m cuties) and need a quick miracle. Tik Tok user @Xintli shared a video of her lashes before and after using Grande Cosmetics’s LASH-MD Enhancing Serum captioned “Who knew how much lashes boosted up your confidence” and the results were jaw-dropping. Treat yourself and incorporate this into your nighttime routine — your lashes will thank you!

Next up is Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. They say the eyes are the window to the soul, but between us it’s really the eyebrows. Never underestimate its power!

Packed with amino acids, the trusty hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and Glycosaminoglycans (try saying that 5 times in a row!), which stimulates eyebrow growth by locking in moisture, GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum promotes fuller, bolder and healthier brow growth in just 6-8 weeks. When you’re done pampering your lashes with the LASH-MD Enhancing Serum, seal your nighttime skin routine with the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum.

One Amazon shopper said their eyebrows were “serious victims of over plucking in the early 2000s, [and] I couldn’t grow my eyebrows back to save my life […] for a good decade,” but the Brow Enhancing Serum helped them finally grow their eyebrows back.

We love a good ending, and we especially love a good deal, so head on over to Amazon right now and get your serums before they’re all gone!