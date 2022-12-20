Need a Last Minute Beauty Gift? This Lash Care Set Makes for the Perfect One—& It’s 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re still struggling to find the perfect last minute holiday gift, have I got the perfect recommendation for you. It’s super tough to checking everyone off your list when it comes to shopping for presents, but if you know someone who loves makeup or skincare, Grande Cosmetic’s brand new Lash Luggage Set is right up their alley.

It’s valued at $100 and currently on sale for $48 until the end of the year, so you know you’re getting the most bang for your buck with this great beauty deal.

Keep reading below to learn all about the best discount we’ve seen all holiday season.

Grande Cosmetics Lash Luggage Set

The brand new Lash Luggage Set includes all of the following products: Full-Size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, Mini-Size GrandeREPAIR Conditioning ‘Lash Mask’, Mini-Sizes of GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara in Regular & Waterproof, and Mini GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil—yes, this means that the Brooke Shield’s beloved GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is here to give you a full-on lash transformation.

For an insane steal of just $48, the Lash Luggage Set is set to exceed all of your lash expectations. Whatever lash need you’re looking for, whether it be dramatic waterproof, or natural, this set has you covered, threefold.

What’s great about this set is that you’re basically set for life with mascara, as you’ll receive three of Grande Cosmetics’ favorites that include conditioning ingredients like peptides and castor oil—talk about stellar lengthening and volume. Did we mention they’ll also keep your lashes healthy?

In a 12 week consumer study using GrandeLASH-MD, 94% saw healthier looking lashes, 91% saw longer looking lashes, and 97% saw more visible lashes.

And reviewers agree, saying “After using other products, my lashes became thin and sparse and I wanted to try a product that would help bring back the fullness in my lashes. After trying Grande Lash, I saw results in about two weeks and was left with my lashes looking fuller and thicker than ever! I also tried their mascara and was really impressed! I got a lot of compliments on my lashes and was told it looked like I had lash extensions. If your lashes aren’t looking they way you want to, I highly recommend giving Grande lash a try!”

There’s only a few days left to shop before the holidays are over , so make sure to stop by your nearest Ulta today or shop online now to get this deal.