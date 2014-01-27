Grammys Red Carpet 2014: The Beauty Looks You Can’t Miss

With a performance by Jay Z and Beyonce, a 34-couple marriage ceremony during Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love,” and an award show notorious for must-see beauty looks, the 2014 Grammys is sure to be one for the history books. Of all the red carpets during awards season, the Grammys is never the one to disappoint, and though there were a few stars noticeably missing from the step and repeat (ahem, Miley, Rihanna and Beyonce), this year’s carpet delivered.

From Taylor Swift’s gorgeous ponytail to rose gold ombre hair on Bonnie McKee, we’ve pulled the must-see looks from the Grammys red carpet. Take a look at our favorites (and least favorites) above, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

