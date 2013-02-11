Grammys Nail Art: How to Get the Exact Manicures From the Red Carpet

At the 2013 Grammy Awards red carpet, stars stepped out looking confident and beautiful. While we were gawking at our favorite musicians during the show, we noticed an interesting shift in the beauty world. The hair and makeup trends on the carpet were gorgeous, albeit safe, but the real stars of the show were the manicures.

Whether they used custom made colors or nail art appliques, the manicures at the Grammys were absolutely noteworthy. Shockingly, Taylor Swift did her own nails for the occasion, using a shimmery pink polish and giving hope to girls everywhere who love a good DIY. As for the rest of the amazing nail art, we got the scoop on the exact techniques and polishes used by the stars so you can get the look at home.

