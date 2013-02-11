Grammys Nail Art: How to Get the Exact Manicures From the Red Carpet

At the 2013 Grammy Awards red carpet, stars stepped out looking confident and beautiful. While we were gawking at our favorite musicians during the show, we noticed an interesting shift in the beauty world. The hair and makeup trends on the carpet were gorgeous, albeit safe, but the real stars of the show were the manicures.
Whether they used custom made colors or nail art appliques, the manicures at the Grammys were absolutely noteworthy. Shockingly, Taylor Swift did her own nails for the occasion, using a shimmery pink polish and giving hope to girls everywhere who love a good DIY. As for the rest of the amazing nail art, we got the scoop on the exact techniques and polishes used by the stars so you can get the look at home.
Carly Rae Jepsen's nails are painted using Red Carpet Manicure's "Set in Stones" with black diamonds on top of a base of "Fake Bake" on her pointer finger.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rihanna wanted a polish shade to match her orange-red dress, mixing "Ooh La Liscious" and "Red Carpet Reddy" gel polishes from Red Carpet Manicure.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Miranda Lambert's manicure was a base of shimmery champagne polish with blue triangles outlined in silver coming up from the cuticle.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Grammy winner Carrie Underwood chose a metallic crimson manicure with a gold accent nail for the occasion.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
There was more than meets the eye to Katy Perry's nails. Her manicurist used Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in "Pink Pong" on her nails and Gem Crush Nail Color in "Big Money" underneath the tips.
Photo:
/Sally Hansen
Janelle Monae used CoverGirl Outlast Nail Gloss in "Forever Festive". On the ring finger, she used Outlast Nail Gloss in "Black Diamond" with gold metals on top, then created small circle designs with Outlast Nail Gloss in "Snow Storm."
Photo:
MMC /MMC
Deborah Lippmann created a custom polish for Kelly Clarkson, which was debuted at the Grammys.
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter