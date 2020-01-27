Straight Hair and Standout Manis Dominated the Grammy Awards

One of our favorite things to do during award season is to turn on our inner Fashion Police critic and spot the looks worn by more than one person. Just imagine walking a red carpet and bumping into someone wearing the exact same thing as you—awkward! The stakes aren’t as high when it comes to hair and makeup though. In fact, seeing a certain hairstyle or lipstick color repeatedly is hardly cringe-worthy. It only confirms what everyone’s obsession in the coming months will be. And as far as the 2020 Grammys beauty trends are concerned, a couple of looks are going to dominate the spring and summer seasons.

While the Golden Globes and SAG Awards marked an undeniable return to all things pink and the classic bob, the Grammys red carpet features a few throwback styles that have everyone talking—again. Undone waves took a back seat to straight hair, face appliques surprised all, glowy makeup stunned and bold nails stood out. See some of our favorites to recreate ASAP.

Straight Hair

Sophie Turner’s lob has grown out to this pretty mid-length style.

Camila Cabello looks so grown up with ultra-long straight hair and bangs.

Face Appliques

Nikita Dragun matched her pearly dress to the pearls on her temple.

Kelly Osbourne has purple and white flowers next to her eyes that match her lavender eyeshadow.

Glowy Makeup

There’s no doubt you can see Bebe Rexha’s glow from across the room.

Priyanka Chopra has that gorgeous lit-from-within glow.

Standout Manis

Billie Eilish matched her green Gucci nails to her custom Gucci ‘fit.

Lizzo has crystals dripping from her metallic talons.

