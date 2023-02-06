Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More of the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys

Scroll To See More Images

Unlike the Oscars, or even the more laid-back Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, Grammys beauty always stands out. We can expect bold hair and makeup from all the stars across all the categories: country, pop, hip-hop — everything. Tonight’s show proves the 2023 Grammy Awards are no different. There’s no subtle no-makeup makeup here—just bold, look-at-me beauty. And we live for it.

Grammys beauty is always pretty iconic. One just has to think back to Adele’s flipped-out blonde lob and major cat eyes back in 2012 or Beyoncé’s crimped caramel-colored hair and bronze eyeshadow in 2017. Or, we can go even further back to before most of us remember. There was Selena Quintanilla’s iconic red lip in 1994 and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bleached buzzcut in 1998. And who can forget Jennifer Lopez in 2000 with green eyeshadow matching her plunging green dress?

This year, we’re drooling over Taylor Swift‘s classic red lip, Doja Cat‘s pixie cut and all the TikTokers slaying the red carpet. Below, some of our faves and how to get their look.

Doja Cat

The rapper and singer brought the drama with a black pixie cut and dramatic cat-eye. Ernesto Casillas did her makeup (with KISS lashes!) and hairstylist Jared Henderson slicked down the cute pixie with GHD hair tools

.

Taylor Swift

Tay’s classic red lips contrast gorgeously with her blue gown.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s peach-pink makeup perfectly matches her bold gown. But we’re especially loving her curls, created by stylist Shelby Swain using Harry Josh Pro Tools and Sebastian Professional products. “Creating this look for Lizzo’s red carpet look was a love affair!” Swain said in a statement. “Lizzo’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown. I wanted to create a romantic elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty.”

Her makeup is by Alexx Mayo using Charlotte Tilbury newness.

Jennifer Lopez

She skipped the red carpet but hit the stage in gorge J.Lo glam with voluminous waves.

Camila Cabello

The singer went for piece-y bangs and natural waves on the red carpet. Dimitris Giannetos used L’Oréal Paris products

, Dyson hair tools

and Great Lengths extensions for the look. Ash K. Holm was on makeup with L’Oréal Paris skincare and makeup

.

Cardi B

Makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl gave Cardi B this gorgeous bronze glow with SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in Deep.

Megan Fox

Megan went for full Hollywood glam. Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina prepped Megan’s face with IMAGE Skincare, using hyaluronic acid, a gel cream, eye masks and a lip treatment

from the brand. The makeup artist explained why she opted for the KISS MLBB Multipack Lashes in Bare Affair, saying, “We wanted to do a glam that focused on gorgeous skin and wispy lashes elongated at the ends. The KISS MLBB Multipack Lashes in Bare Affair was a perfect fit for this elegant wearable glam!”

Mary J. Blige

A blonde Mary J. Blige hit the red carpet wow’ing everyone! Hairstylist Tym Wallace used Fekkai products

to create a high pony with soft waves.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

The dynamic duo showed up together on the red carpet and they’ve truly never looked better. Gilbert Soliz used M.A.C. Cosmetics for Petras’ glam. Hairstylist and groomer Sienree Du prepped Sam Smith’s skin using Element Eight products and styled their hair with Kevin.Murphy

.

Bebe Rexha

Want Rexha’s Farrah Fawcett hair? Us too! Hairstylist Cesar Delon Ramirez used Unite hair products

. “Bebe Rexha’s glam for today’s Grammy Awards red carpet was inspired by the iconic styles of the ’70s,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Jerry Hall, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith have always been a huge influence in my work. I wanted the hair to give gorgeous, retro blonde bombshell and compliment the vintage silhouette.”

Blac Chyna

Nude lips ensure Blac Chyna’s glittery eye makeup stands out.

Sheryl Crow

The classic beauty went for beachy waves tonight.

Gayle

The “ABCDEFU” singer, who we interviewed!, rocked her two-tone hair on the Grammy red carpet.

Kacey Musgraves

Speaking of Charlotte Tilbury, Musgraves is also wearing the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand thanks to makeup artist Moani Lee. Her hair was done by Giovanni Delgado using Unite hair products and T3 tools.

Anna Sitar

The TikToker faked a bob for the big event thanks to hairstylist Bradley Leake and Hidden Crown Hair extensions. Her glam makeup was done by artist Hailey Hoff with ColourPop!

Nija Charles

The singer slayed ’90s makeup with shimmery eyes and brown lipstick.

Amanda Gorman

The poet looked so glam with the perfect berry lip.

Brandi Carlile

Makeup artist Hinako used Peripera lip products to create Carlile’s pretty pout, while stylist Pamela Neal used Madison Reed’s Color Reviving Gloss

in Prosecco to give her hair a “strawberry grunge” vibe.

Kelsea Ballerini

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used CoverGirl products

for the singer’s glam and we love how the red lip pops against her yellow dress. She also gave her client a snatched up-do with Mermade Hair hot tools.

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikTok star brought out all the glamour with a red lip and bold cat-eye.

Maren Morris

The country singer’s wet hair glam is a very cool departure from her usual look.

Charli D’Amelio

The TikToker turned heads with long sleek strands and dramatic black eyeliner (by Chanel!).

Paris Hilton

The icon went dramatic with dark eyeshadow and liner. Her half-up hairstyle helps the makeup stand out. It was created by Eduardo Ponce with Fekkai products.