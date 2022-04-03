Colorful Hair & Y2K Beauty Trends Rule the Grammy’s Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We can expect one thing from the Grammy Awards: swoon-worthy hair and makeup that gives us something to talk about. This isn’t the Oscars. It’s not even the more laid-back Golden Globes (which didn’t even happen this year). This is when musicians and celebs go all out and experiment with new looks they haven’t tried before. Grammy’s beauty for 2022 is no different — it might even be wilder than last year. There’s no subtle no-makeup makeup here — just bold, look-at-me beauty. And we live for it.

Grammy’s beauty is always pretty iconic. One just has to think back to Adele’s flipped-out blonde lob and major cat eyes back in 2012 or Beyoncé’s crimped caramel-colored hair and bronze eyeshadow in 2017. Or, we can go even further back to before most of us remember. There was Selena Quintanilla’s iconic red lip in 1994 and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bleached buzzcut in 1998. And who can forget Jennifer Lopez in 2000 with green eyeshadow matching her plunging green dress?

We’re drooling over Doja Cat’s ultra-Y2K hairstyle this year, Olivia Rodrigo‘s gentle waves and Laverne Cox’s purple strands. See the rest of our faves, below.

Megan Thee Stallion

Makeup artist Lauren Child used some of Meg’s favorite Revlon products, such as the SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter in the shade Twilight Gleam ($12.99 at Ulta).

SZA

Makeup artist Deanna Paley used Byredo makeup for the artist’s glam, such as the Lipstick in Vieux Rose.

Ashlee Simpson

Makeup artist Tonya Brewer created Simpson’s glass skin and smokey eye look using Joah Beauty products.

H.E.R.

She’s so ’70s glam! Marissa Vossen did her makeup and Nina Monique was on hair — which was inspired by Cher. Both used L’Oreal Paris products.

Saweetie

Holy, silver! Hairstylist Kendall Dorsey gave Saweetie’s hair a silver metallic makeover using götb Metallics Permanent Hair color in Silver ($10.97 at Walmart) and styled her curls with götb Glued Freeze Blasting Spray.

Lady Gaga

Gaga went for a “modern jazz” look with all Haus Labs makeup, of course, by artist Sarah Tanno. We can’t stop looking at her pouty lips. “I contoured the mouth with Haus Labs RIP lip liner in Myth then applied Greaser Le Monster Matte, to the center of the lip for dimension,” Tanno said in a statement.

Addison Rae

The TikTok and now Netflix star wore her hair long and wavy — a bit of a departure for her. Hairstylist Danielle Priano created the look using SexyHair products, including the Big SexyHair Spray and Play Volumizing HairSpray ($19.95 at Ulta). Makeup artist Shayna Goldberg used 111SKIN to prep the star’s face before applying Pat McGrath Labs makeup.

Carrie Underwood

The classic beauty’s hair and makeup are what we come to expect from her: big lashes, nude glossy lips and shiny strands.

Chrissy Teigen

We’re happy to see Teigen back on the red carpet, especially with this bronzy-pink glam that matches her bright pink dress.

Kelsea Ballerini

The new CoverGirl wore the brand’s makeup on the red carpet in a look created by artist Kelsey Deenihan. We love an affordable red carpet moment.

Maren Morris

The country-pop singer-songwriter went for cool-toned makeup in neutrals and browns by Mary Phillips using Pat McGrath Labs products. Hairstylist Laura Polko wanted to keep the “‘cool girl” texture so she used the T3 Airebrush Duo ($179.99 at Sephora) and T3 Single Pass Curl ($150 at Sephora) with Aquage products.

Billie Eilish

It’s 2003 all over again! Eilish wore her black hair pulled back and spiky, with those cool-girl “slut strands” pulled out.

Chelsea Handler

The comedian went simple with a glowy bronze look by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg using Beautyblender products. “The [coming-soon!] Bounce Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo is a perfect tool for flawless contouring. The highlight is luminous and finely milled, and the bronzer is so blendable and subtle,” Greenberg said in a statement. Hairstylist Adir Abergel used Virtue products for Handler’s “sleek smooth textured style.”

Doechii

The breakout artist went for orange hair and purple eyeshadow, which should clash but looks incredible against her skin.

Alisha Gaddis

The Emmy and Latin Grammy Award winner took hair accessories to new heights with this beautiful headband.

Doja Cat

Another Y2K hairstyle! Stylist J Stay Ready gave Doja this cool half-up, half-down style with Bantu knots using Joico products. Ernesto Casillas was responsible for the glam using Pat McGrath Labs makeup, Kiss lashes and Benefit Cosmetics brow products.

Laura Veltz

The songwriter and composer’s salt-and-pepper hair looks gorgeous with that berry lip.

Michelle Zauner

The Japanese Breakfast singer could not be cuter matching her yellow eyeliner to her dress.

Cailin Russo

The model and musician traded her blonde hair for this bright yellow shade and we’re obsessed.

Olivia Rodrigo

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins gave Rodrigo these soft glam waves with Dove Hair products and Tangle Teezer tools. Makeup artist Lilly Keys used Glossier makeup for the “’90s supermodel, modern punk glam” look.

Tia Tia

Another spiky hair moment came from singer Tia Tia.

Elle King

Makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia used Kiss lashes to make Elle King’s eyes pop. Masecchia also affordable Hard Candy makeup on the star.

Laverne Cox

Cox’s purple hair goes so well with her ombre lip and bold purple shadow. And those skinny brows? So Y2K!