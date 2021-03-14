The Most Killer Beauty Looks from the 2021 Grammy Awards

Even during this uncertain time, there’s one thing we can expect from the Grammy Awards: killer hair and makeup. This isn’t the Oscars. It’s not even the more laid-back Golden Globes. This is when musicians and celebs go all out and experiment with new looks they haven’t tried before. Even during a mostly remote show, the Grammys beauty for 2021 is no different. There’s no subtle no-makeup makeup here—just bold, look-at-me beauty. And we live for it.

Grammys beauty is always pretty iconic. One just has to think back to Adele’s flipped-out blonde lob and major cat eyes back in 2012 or Beyoncé’s crimped caramel-colored hair and bronze eyeshadow in 2017. Or, we can go even further back to before most of us remember. There was Selena Quintanilla’s iconic red lip in 1994 and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bleached buzzcut in 1998. And who can forget Jennifer Lopez in 2000 with green eyeshadow matching her plunging green dress?

This year, we’re drooling over Lizzo’s ultra-long strands, Maren Morris’s golden blonde lob and Doja Cat’s baby bangs. And that’s just the beginning.

Jhene Aiko

The styled baby hairs with the braids and those lashes? This might be the best she’s ever looked.

Dua Lipa

Her sparkly purples eyes perfectly match her gown.

Billie Eilish

Leave it to Billie to perfectly match her long nails to her gloves, hat, mask, ‘fit, etc. etc.

Haim

The sisters rocked natural faces and trendy blunt layers.

Miranda Lambert

The smokey eye and side part isn’t going anywhere.

Tiara Thomas

The braids! The glossy lip! The singer-songwriter is on fire.

Lizzo

Low-key hair and tons of lashes ensure Lizzo’s mint-green dress stands out. That nude lip is perfect, though.

Julia Michaels

A red lip is always a good red carpet plan.

Brandi Carlile

Neutral shadow is both low-key and really pretty.

Doja Cat

Baby bangs and a mullet sure make all eyes are on Doja Cat. The look was created by hairstylist Jared “JStayReady” Henderson using Joico and Dyson products. Her bold makeup was done by Ernesto Casillas using Shiseido products including the new, glowy Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation ($47 at Sephora).

H.E.R.

The only thing better than H.E.R.’s purple-and-gold eyeshadow is her throwback sunnies.

Maren Morris

The country star went for a soft glam with a warm blonde lob and nude lips.

Megan Thee Stallion

The ’90s called and said Meg’s hair is a perfect throwback style for the Grammys. Hairstylist Kellon Deryck used Dyson hair products for all her looks tonight.

Noah Cyrus

As is Noah’s! The two front pieces are back, everyone.

Phoebe Bridgers

Is there anything cooler than icy hair and vampy lips?