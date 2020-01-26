Whoa—These Grammy Beauty Looks Are the Epitome of Glam

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from the Grammy Awards, it’s killer hair and makeup. This isn’t the Oscars. It’s not the Golden Globes. This is when musicians and celebs go all out. Grammys beauty for 2020 is no different. There’s no subtle no-makeup makeup here—just bold, look-at-me beauty. And we live for it.

Grammy beauty is always pretty iconic. One just has to think back to Adele’s flipped-out blonde lob and major cat eyes back in 2012 or Beyoncé’s crimped caramel-colored hair and bronze eyeshadow in 2017. Or, we can go even further back to before most of us remember (or were alive). There was Selena’s iconic red lip in 1994 and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bleached buzzcut in 1998. And who can forget Jennifer Lopez in 2000 with green eyeshadow matching her plunging green dress? Not us.

Who knows what will end up being as iconic this year but we’re lucky to have stars such as Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga who always bring it and inspire our next Sephora run. Thanks to Lizzo, we already have metallic shadow on our minds. See all our faves from this year, below.

Giuliana Rancic

In a perfectly-styled bob.

Jameela Jamil

Purple eyeshadow FTW.

Jessie Reyez

Experiencing major brow envy.

Jojo

The wet hair trend is alive and well.

Keltie Knight

A braided beauty.

Lilly Singh

This blush is *chef’s kiss.

Michelle Pesce

Glittery roots aren’t just for festival season.

Nikita Dragun

Pearl skin. Dual-colored cat eye. Loving everything about this look.

Pia Mia

Platinum blonde done right.

Sibley Scoles

This dark gray hair looks amazing against the TV host’s skin tone.

Tess Holiday

Bedazzled and bejeweled.

Tove Lo

When your makeup matches your bra >.

