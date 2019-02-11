These Game-Changing Hair Accessories are Why We Watch the Grammys

Time and time again, the Grammys have been, for lack of better words, the real MVP of awards season. More than any other show, it delivers the most viral moments, showstopping performances and red carpet fashion worth talking about for weeks. And this year’s showing is proof that the best things never change.

As expected, the red carpet brought out the adventurous side of our favorite celebs and our inner Fashion Police. (Seriously, can we start a petition to revive that show?!) There was Lady Gaga’s custom Celine gown and low-key lob. And how could we overlook Cardi B.’s grand entrance in vintage Mugler Couture, complete with a top knot wrapped in pearls? Add in Chloe and Halle’s matching geometric gowns, H.E.R.’s power suit and Miley Cyrus’s all-black pant suit and you’d be hard-pressed to find a boring fit on site.

But beyond the fashion, we couldn’t help but notice the details that demanded our attention too. More often than not, red carpet events rarely deliver in this department, but tonight, A-listers spared no expense making sure that their entire look was accented to perfection. Ahead, the accessory moments worthy of a double-take.

Cardi B.

The Grammy Award winner (!) stepped out in a vintage Mugler Couture ensemble, complete with a top knot wrapped in pearls.

Jennifer Lopez

Though we’re dying to know what brand is responsible for these long, luscious lashes, we’re equally enamored with this oversized hat with wide brim.

Alicia Keys

The hostest with the mostest kicked off the night in a multi-colored head wrap that paired perfectly with her green jumpsuit.

Alicia Keys

And later in the night, she wrapped her braids in jewels and topped it off with a sexy wool hat with leather detailing.

Andra Day

Day rarely opts for a simple beauty look and tonight was no exception as she accessorized her throwback style with daisies.

Nina Dobrev

A classic headband for a classic beauty. We love this dainty addition to the actress’ embellished gown.

Lilly Singh

We’re happy to know the exposed bobby pin trend is still alive and well.

Janelle Monae

A hat made of office supplies? Only the Dirty Computer star could inspire us to go full-on arts and crafts with our fashion choices.