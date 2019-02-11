These Grammys Beauty Looks are So Good, They Deserve a Standing Ovation

StyleCaster
Andrea Jordan
by
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Ashley Britton/STYLECASTER.

Award season is in full swing and the mecca of all awards shows, the 2019 Grammys, is finally here. As expected, there’s no shortage of beauty inspiration strutting across the red carpet. TBH, when you have Lady Gaga, Cardi B., Jennifer Lopez and Janelle Monáe all in the same room, you know the hair and beauty looks will be off the charts.

For the most part, talk of the night centers around which stars are expected to take home a win and this year’s nominations list means the reveals could be more surprising than ever before. From Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born collab with Bradley Cooper (“Shallow”) to Best New Artist nominees Chloe x Halle, the pool of potential winners is for lack of a better word–lit–and already on our playlist.

At the same time, while we definitely tune to see whose name is at the other end of “And the Grammy goes to…,” we we’re just as excited to see which stars top our lists for their super-expressive, over-the-top-but-make-it-fashion looks on the red carpet. And tonight is no exception. Keep scrolling to see the stars who stole the show before hitting their seats with these swoon-worthy hair and makeup moments.

Jeannie Mai

Lilly Singh

Alicia Keys

Miley Cyrus

Janelle Monae

Camilla Cabello

Meghan Trainor

Alessia Cara

Ashlee Simpson

Kacey Musgraves

Jameela Jamil

Tracee Ellis Ross

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Ella Mai

Jorja Smith

Jennifer Lopez

