Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at the 2018 Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Step aside, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild; the fun has finally arrived. The Grammy Awards always deliver the most noteworthy moments because musicians are willing to throw all caution to the wind; especially on the red carpet.

While film-focused ceremonies tend to exude a formal, Old Hollywood flair, music’s biggest night is all about self-expression and taking risks. And if tonight’s red carpet is any indication, 2018 will be no exception. Ahead, see how Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Cardi B., and more are commanding the spotlight well before the show begins.

STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Eve
Eve

The rapper, actress, and TV host looks gorgeous in her sideswept tendrils.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae

We're loving this hair color switch-up from the actress and singer. And the green underliner makes for the perfect finishing touch!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy

We barely recognized the TV and podcast host in her electric blue bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Loving the low-key makeup and tousled tresses on one of tonight's nominees.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

The singer and actress came to slay in her glittery, extreme cat eye and....

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

epic braid with string detail from top to bottom. Fierce!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey

The singer looks like a real-life angel in her starry headband and classic cat eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Sibley Scoles
Sibley Scoles

The "E! News" host is pulling off one of the night's most vibrant looks, thanks to this magenta lipstick and pin-straight blonde bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Cardi B.
Cardi B.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper looks like royalty in a tousled updo and gorgeous long lashes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

We're so into the actress and singer's teal shadow and liner.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

How beautiful are these finger waves?!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Ashanti
Ashanti

The singer opted for a sleek asymmetrical bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

The singer-songwriter's blush eye makeup and sideswept bob made for one of the night's most stunning looks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer sported a sun-kissed glow and lengthy braid for the big night.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

The model, who is expecting baby number two, radiated in the perfect nude lipstick and a cute bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Kesha
Kesha

The "Praying" singer and nominee kept it low-key in her signature blonde hair and minimal makeup.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Beauty Looks at the 2018 Grammys | Sza
Sza

The most nominated female artist of the night stuck to her signature hairstyle while walking the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

