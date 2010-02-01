Sleek In Silver Makeup At The Grammys

I love the watching the Grammys because people take riskier choices with their hair, makeup and clothes and this year silver makeup was all the rage! I adore playing with metallics on the eyes for fun occasions and silver is a universal shade that looks spectacular when applied right. Stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Pink wore the color well and balanced the look perfectly with lighter lips.

To get this look on your own, sweep a highlight eye shadow in a color like champagne under the brows and then sweep a loose silver eye shadow across the lid and on the inner corners. My favorite silver is by Make Up For Ever Star Powder in Silver. Next, sweep on a brown eyeshadow across the crease, at the outer corners of the lids and under the lower lash line. Brown compliments the silver so use the perfect browns found in the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Mountain. Line the upper lash line with black pencil to contrast against the silver and then follow with black mascara.

On the cheeks swirl on a tawny pink blush starting at the apples and sweeping back into the hairline. Line the lips with a nude lip pencil and fill the lips in with a great pinky beige gloss like Milani Glitzy Glamour Gloss in Indulging.

Play with this awesome look on a night out with the girls or a fun birthday party and you will look like your walking down your own red carpet.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.