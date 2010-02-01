2010 Grammys: Who Hit The High Notes And Who Came Out Flat

The 2010 Grammys may have been a snooze fest but at least the fashions were entertaining! Below are the official TLAMFG high and low points of fashion for the 2010 Grammy Awards!

The GOOD

Taylor Swift. Love the color! Love the sparklies. Love the back and

shoulder of this dress. Not too fond of the hair but what you lack in

lock love you make up in gown adoration! A+++

Um. Where did Lea Michele come from?! Check out the gams on this girl. And I j’adore this dress.Love the color and the flirty ruffles? Feathers?. Wish her hair were up to make her appear more sophisticated but overall she worked it out.



What is there to say about Heidi Klum? I mean really. Woman could wear a grape seed and some duct tape and still be drop dead gorgo. I love this pinky peachy color with her post-baby glow and I’m into her casual blow-out. You’re totally IN, Heid.

I think Fergie looked ferosh at the Grammys. I adored the electric blue color of her dress and it fit her like a glove. But then I catch a glimpse of her face and see that it resembles melted plastic soda bottles. So I’m a wee bit torn. Overall: B-. Ease up on the Restalyn injections lovey.

Not entirely sure why Marisa Miller was at the Grammys but girl look hooooooot. Seriously. Total Girl Crush worthy. But then again, she’s a Victoria Secret model so I guess it’s in her contract that she has to be hot, like every day? I’m into her hair. How can I achieve her tousled ‘do??

For the record: I LOATHE this dress. The top looks like some sort of string game the Amish would play for fun by candle light. However, I love her makeup. Her face and hair always look amazing, so whoever is in charge of hair and makeup, bravo. Whoever is in charge of dressing her? Fire them immediately.

The BAD :

Oh Look! Amy Winehouse decided to become a blond! Or is that Alexis Arquette? Well I’ll be damned. It’s Lady Gaga! (Yikes). How does one go to the bathroom in that contraption?

Dear Ciara, You’re not exactly making the earth rotate with your music so why don’t you stop dressing like you don’t care. Because the last time I saw you, you were making an appearance on America’s Next Top Model. Love, Lisa.

They really do let any old trash into the Grammys don’t they? Britney Spears is not sexy, she is not a fashion icon, hell she’s barely a music icon. She’s a hot mess and it’s pretty apparent with this black doily she’s wearing.

“Wake up in the morning looking like a dirty ash tray.”

People actually had Ke$ha (I hate that I just spelled her name with the $ symbol) on the best dressed list. Her dress looks like it was picked up at Salvation Army two hours before the show and what’s with this eye makeup she’s wearing. Is she channeling Jem & The Holograms?

GO SYNERGY!!

Okaaaaay Beyonce we get it. You’re a curvy girl who likes to show off your curves. But if you’re going to be doing a performance that is going to suck as much wind as yours did at the 2010 Grammys, you better be wearing something capital FIERCE to offset said crappy performance. (You outta know? I mean really?) And this flesh toned number below, most certainly did not blow anyone’s weave off.

I wonder if Imogen Heap knows that auditions for Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland have already come and gone? Maybe someone can send her a bbm letting her know.

Oh, hello Col. Sanders. Can I get some extra mashed potatoes with my fried chicken? Gracias!!

So what do you think? Did I get it right? Are you outraged? Think I was off the mark? Let me know your thoughts!

Xx